WNY couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

(WIVB) — A Western New York couple is celebrating an incredible milestone.

John and Lee Tiranno have been married 75-years.

Related Content Hamburg’s Beatrice May Young celebrates her 100th birthday

The two met at a rolling rink when they were in their teens.

John was eventually drafted and served in World War II. They promised to get married when he got home, but john lost his leg in the Normandy invasion.

“I say this a lot, but, I didn’t want her to marry me with one leg. I went into the service with two legs, came out with one. I didn’t want her to marry me, just because we had agreed to get married after I got back. She says, ‘no, no’ she insisted that we get married. And I didn’t need to much pushing. And we got married,” said John Tiranno.

John and Lee’s secret to a long happy marriage — just three words: kindness, compassion and consideration.