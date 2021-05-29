WNY Cub Scouts team up with Hamburg VFW to honor those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Cub Scouts are teaming up with Hamburg’s VFW for a special tribute to veterans who are no longer with us.

The two hosted a ceremony at the “Field of Valor” at the Lakeside Cemetery.

The plots are reserved for veterans and their spouses.

Michael Wahlers is the VFW’s post commander and says he was humbled by the turnout.

“It is great to see the turnout so far we are in the middle of a pandemic or nearing the end of it anyway to see everyone out here honoring our fallen comrades and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice is a beautiful thing,” said Post Commander Wahlers.

Wahlers also noted it’s important to pass on the lessons of memorial day to the next generation.