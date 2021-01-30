WNY doctor says structure and routine is key in children’s development

(WIVB)– Nearly 40,000 school-aged children in Western New York are diagnosed with a disability, according to the Parent Network of Western New York.

Executive Director Susan Barlow says parents often ask her “what’s next?” after a diagnosis.

The organization held an online discussion today to help guide parents.

The presentation covered topics from making sure doctors have a full understanding of needs, to help the child understand their own health condition.

Dr. Turkovich who presented the event had one very important suggestion for parents.

“Structure and routine is actually really important to your kid’s development. Because being able to predict what happens next is really important.” Dr. Stephen Turkovich, Chief Medical Officer, Oishei Children’s Hospital

Dr. Turkovich says it’s important to catch developmental concerns early on and connect with intervention resources if necessary.