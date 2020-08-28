WNY family wants change over how a 30-year-old Black man was treated for a crime he did not commit

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – A local family is calling for justice after police arrested a 30-year-old Black man who was trying to cash-out a winning lottery ticket.

On July 9, Eric Martin’s family says he went to cash in a winning lottery ticket at the Speedway at 535 Kenmore Avenue.

What happened next has left his family outraged.

The store manager called police to say the lottery ticket he was trying to cash was stolen, so Town of Tonawanda Police responded, arresting him and charging him with criminal possession of stolen property.

In police body camera video, which Town of Tonawanda Police provided to News 4, you can see Martin repeatedly saying he bought the ticket and that he did not steal it.

The exchange grows tenser until the officers try to place Martin under arrest, but he says he’s not going. In the video, you can see a struggle until four officers get Martin on the ground and handcuff him. They also charged him with resisting arrest.

“As a father, to see that happen to my son – my son’s not a great kid, he’s a good kid. It’s just unreal,” Eric Martin Senior said about his son.

Later, Tonawanda police say Speedway contacted their office to offer evidence that Martin legally purchased his ticket, and police dropped the criminal charges against Martin.

Town of Tonawanda Police issued this press release on Thursday evening.

But Martin’s father says the damage is done, and he’s calling for change.

He believes his son was racially profiled, and he says what happened after the arrest is also a problem.

“The way they treated him. The way they kicked him. The way they threw him around, and then to take him back and strip search him – strip search him – in a pandemic? No. My family is in complete shock,” Martin said.

The police department’s press release doesn’t address that strip search allegation, but does go on to say there “in an effort to continually learn, grow, and refine out police practices,” there was a violation of COVID arrest procedures, and “The Police Department is currently in the process of a disciplinary review of the matter.”

Now, Martin’s supporters are protesting Speedway and turning attention there, because they believe the store manager also profiled Martin.

Photo of protest, courtesy of Carmen Paul Cibella.

Town of Tonawanda police say just a day earlier, officers responded to a smash-and-grab burglary at the same Speedway and reported that among the stolen items were lottery cards.

“We’re going to continue to come back until this store manager is removed,” said Charley H. Fisher III, a long time civil rights advocate and president of B.U.I.L.D. of Buffalo, Inc.

“We want an investigation. We want the DA and town to investigate this, not just to simply say that Eric Martin was innocent, we want an investigation into this store’s operations,” Fisher said.

Martin Senior says he purchased a lottery ticket after his son’s arrest, knowing there’s no way the store manager would know he was martin junior’s father.

“I came back the same day he was arrested. I purchased a $30 scratch off,” he explained. “And I came back three days later to receive the $50 winnings, the same manager informed me that my ticket was stolen, and she deactivated the ticket.”

News 4 has reached out to Speedway about these incidents and will update this article as soon as we receive a response.

Martin Senior said she called police on him too, but he made sure to ask for and keep his receipt and said his confrontation with police was handled differently than it was with his son.

