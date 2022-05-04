WILLIAMSVILLE N.Y. (WIVB) — This Mother’s Day, people can expect to spend more than they’re used to on that perfect flower arrangement.

“Certainly the cost of goods across the board is increasing so, but we’ve got something at every price point so we can take care of people,” said Maggie Whittmer, who’s the manager at Mischler’s Florist in Williamsville.

Whittmer says they had to raise prices slightly to offset expenses.

“Between labor costs and shortages on some of the glassware, there’s certainly some things that have gone up. You know delivery charges to us has gone up and that stuff needs to get taken care of,” she said.

“It’s mother’s day. everyone wants to go big and beautiful for their mom,” said Amy Sileo, who owns Sherwood Florist in North Tonawanda.

Sileo says she tries to work within a customer’s price range.

“We try to keep costs effective and costs reasonable, 50 dollars for start and then we go anywhere up from there,” she said.

Shops are also dealing with a product shortage.

“Definitely the glassware has been a little different than it has been in other years, but it’s getting filled, stuff might be clear instead of a certain color or the dark blues,” Whittmer said.

“Getting in certain products that we can fill into the orders. Typically there’s always different containers and novelty things people like for mother’s day or colored glass,” Sileo said. “That’s been an issue, but we’re just going to do what we can for this year, again, it’s the only thing that we can do.”

Advice for people looking to place their orders Whittmer says, “call early.”