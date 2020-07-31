WNY gym owners go to new heights, submerge themselves into the community with outdoor workouts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lex Chambers, the owner of Sweat Society in North Buffalo, can be found teaching classes most days to an audience of traffic on Hertel Avenue.

“We’ve actually found we like being literally submerged in the community right now,” she said.

Sweat Society offers multiple classes a day on their expansive sidewalk. Class goers are asked to bring their own mat, and they all stay at least six feet apart… many time they’re eight or 10 feet away from each other. They each get their own equipment, which is wiped down before and after every class. And the equipment is even put under disinfecting steam at night.

The 8 a.m. class on Friday was a Tread and Core one. Instead of a treadmill though, the group ran in increments around the block, staying safely away from one another.

“Things may feel different right now, but there’s still health, happiness and hard work everywhere you go… you just have to find it,” she said.

“We really just thought it would be a two-week thing,” Megan Castlevetere said, the owner of Raw Renewal Yoga.

Castlevetere doesn’t have the luxury of a nice sidewalk outside her studio, like Sweat Society. So, she’s taking her yoga classes to new heights, offering yogis an impressive view of Niagara Falls atop the Hyatt Place in the Cataract City.

“It’s beautiful up there, especially when the weather is perfect and there’s a nice breeze up there,” she said. “It’s just a great way to get everybody together and still be able to teach our classes, and stay connected through all of this.”

She also offers classes outside local businesses, like Gates Brewery and the Buffalo Cider Hall, in hopes people will help out other small businesses with a pint of beer or cider after class.

And in Larkin Square, food trucks have been swapped out for stationary bikes. Revolution Buffalo is taking over the space with about two dozen bikes, all of which are 10 feet apart.

“One comment was, ‘this is better than Christmas,'” Kathleen Granchelli said, the business manager for Rev.

At night, the bikes will be stored in a container that was offered up by another local business, Oxford Pennant.

Rev will start spinning in Larkin on Monday.

