WNY Heroes, Feedmore WNY serve up food to veterans

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Local organizations are teaming up to keep veterans in Western New York fed during the holiday season.



Western New York Heroes, along with Feedmore Western New York and other local organizers handed out food to more than 840 veterans and their families Tuesday. The veterans lined up in their cars at the WNY Heroes office on Main Street in Williamsville. Volunteers handed out food boxes, plus a Smithfield ham to each veteran.

“Especially this time of year and COVID, the food is really being put to use with a lot of families that are out of work. Maybe being cut down from two incomes to one income or maybe no income at all,” said Chris Kreiger president and co-founder of WNY Heroes.

The organization has been holding the food giveaways weekly since May as part of a New York State Veteran’s Services initiative to provide food to veterans in the area.



The food distribution program will end next week when the money runs out. Kreiger, says the only way the program would be able to continue is with donations or support from other local organizations.

