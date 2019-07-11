WNY husband and wife latest Western New Yorkers to win Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Would you believe it right away if someone told you that you won a $1 million?

Uma Gualtney and her husband were skeptical until the evidence started adding up.

Publishers Clearing House says Uma, a 33-year-old from Clarence, enters their contest all the time.

No one was home when they arrived with the larger-than-life check, so the prize patrol was able to get ahold of her husband and work.

A neighbor who witnessed the prize patrol arrive helped validate the story to the skeptical couple.

Finally, the two were able to come home, where the surprise of a lifetime all came together and turned out to be very real.

“What I see on tv and on the phone, to me, is not real until I see it face to face. Until it’s in my hand. And it’s here,” Gualtney said.

“Instantly I thought ‘not real.’ it has to be fake. And then the gentleman reassured me that it was real, so I contacted Uma, brought here out of the clean room, and here we are,” Uma’s husband Nick Bidwell added.

Uma says she believes in miracles and that you have to take a gamble on some things in life.



The couple is looking forward to paying off debt and letting their young son have a really cool birthday party.

It was about three weeks ago that a Gasport woman won $10,000.

Then just over a week ago, a Buffalo man won $1 million.