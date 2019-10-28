WNY Independent Living providing free rides on Election Day for those with disabilities

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Western New York Independent Living will provide free rides to people with disabilities who need to vote on Election Day in Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans, or Wyoming Counties.

Their “Independence Express” is taking people to their voting place and back home or to work from 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., except during drivers’ lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

WNY Independent Living is asking those interested to email transportation@wnyil.org with “Election Day” as the subject and provide the rider’s following info:

Name

Address

Phone number

If rider uses a wheelchair or if the rider is ambulatory

Name and address of polling place

Riders first choice of time to go to the polls

If anyone is going with them

People interested can also call 716-836-0822 ext. 108 to set up a ride. Requests will be honored on a first-come, first-served basis if there is high demand at times.