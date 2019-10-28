WNY Independent Living providing free rides on Election Day for those with disabilities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Western New York Independent Living will provide free rides to people with disabilities who need to vote on Election Day in Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans, or Wyoming Counties.
Their “Independence Express” is taking people to their voting place and back home or to work from 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., except during drivers’ lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
WNY Independent Living is asking those interested to email transportation@wnyil.org with “Election Day” as the subject and provide the rider’s following info:
- Name
- Address
- Phone number
- If rider uses a wheelchair or if the rider is ambulatory
- Name and address of polling place
- Riders first choice of time to go to the polls
- If anyone is going with them
People interested can also call 716-836-0822 ext. 108 to set up a ride. Requests will be honored on a first-come, first-served basis if there is high demand at times.