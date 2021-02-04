WNY lawmakers call for additional COVID vaccine supply for Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County Legislators pushed a resolution for the federal government to supply more COVID vaccines to New York State in order to meet the county’s demand as quickly as possible.

“Getting Erie County residents vaccinated needs to be the number one priority right now,” says legislator Joe Lorigo. “So far, the process has been a clunky, unorganized mess with poor communication between the federal government, state, and counties,” Lorigo continued.

Erie County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein says the department has enough staff to deliver 2,200 vaccines a day, however, the county receives only 1,700 vaccines to distribute a week.

The Erie County Legislature’s office believes at the current rate, the county won’t be fully vaccinated until 2031.

“Leadership at the local, state, and federal levels need to come to the table and find a solution that gets more doses of vaccine to New York State and its counties,” says Legislator, Frank Todaro.

The majority of vaccine appointments have been rescheduled due to this lack of supply, which pushes a longer wait time for people who are eligible for the vaccine.

“People are frustrated,” Legislator Chris Greene says, “If we are going to overcome the pandemic, we need to make sure our residents are vaccinated.”

Legislators Lorigo, Greene, Todaro, and Mills’ resolution was passed by the county Legislative without opposition.