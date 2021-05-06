WNY leaders use National Travel and Tourism Week to continue their calls for reopening the northern border

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s National Travel and Tourism Week and Western New York leaders are continuing their calls for the northern border to reopen.

Congressman Brian Higgins joined local officials Thursday at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House to highlight the importance of border travel for economic growth.

Higgins has repeatedly called on the federal government and Canada to work together and come up with a reopening plan.

He says if the border remains closed, our local communities will continue to suffer.

“It is impacting arts and cultural destinations like the martin house and shea’s performing arts center and hurting our restaurants, retail, sports and travel industry,” said Higgins.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday pleading for the United States and Canada to allow any vaccinated individual to cross the border.

The northern border has been closed for non-essential travel for over a year.