WNY Marine’s name unveiled on the Naval Park Vietnam Memorial Wall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York is honoring a local Marine who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Saturday, officials added Lance Corporal Frederick Ziomek’s name to the Vietnam Memorial Wall at the Naval Park. He died from malaria he contracted while serving in South Vietnam,

Lance Corporal Ziomek was just 19-years-old.

His family says it took a lot of work to get Ziomek’s name added to the memorial at the Naval Park and in Washington, D.C.

“It’s a lot of years of red tape. A lot of years of research. Of my aunt, his parents petitioning Washington to get his name on the wall and get him the respect he deserves,” said Frederick’s cousin, Donna Quigley.

“After 51 years, it’s a nice honor to see his recognition and sacrifice of what he did,” added Frederick’s brother, James Ziomek.

Ziomek’s family credits Congressman Brian Higgins, for helping to make the ceremony possible.