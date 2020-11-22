WNY medical professionals issue consensus on COVID-19 protection measures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Influenza-like-Illnesses/COVID Working Group of Western New York, a coalition of WNY healthcare providers, have agreed on COVID-19 safety measures.

The ILI/COVID Working Group says the agreed upon recommendations are in an effort to prevent overcrowding at hospitals and keep healthcare workers safe.

The group released a statement urging WNY residents to adhere to the following public health recommendations: