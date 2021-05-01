WNY motorcyclists gather to promote heightened road safety as weather turns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Did you notice a very long line of motorcycles out on the roads Saturday? If you did, that’s the point.

Members of the American Bikers Aimed Toward Education hit the road as they do this time each year as riding season gets underway.

It’s an awareness campaign to promote heightened safety as more motorcycles are out on the road.

“Motorcycles May Awareness Month so you want people in automobiles and everything else to be aware that motorcycles are going to be on the road and to please watch out for everybody on a bike,” said Lee Argen of ABATE.

Officials also say if you do drive a motorcycle, make yourself as visible as possible and always your high beam lights on, even during the day.