Buffalo native installed as Archbishop of Atlanta on Wednesday

ATLANTA, GA (WIVB)–Wednesday was a milestone for a Buffalo native, who became the new Archbishop of Atlanta, Georgia.

Bishop Gregory Hartmayer knocked on the door of Christ the King Cathedral in Atlanta. The entrance doors opened to welcome their new archbishop.

The apostolic mandate from Pope Francis was revealed from the alter naming him to the new leadership position in the church.

The Franciscan friar from Buffalo had served as the Bishop of Savannah for the past 9 years. He promised to be a good shepherd for the 1.2 million Catholics in Atlanta.

Bishop Hartmayer grew up in Tonawanda and attended St. Amelia’s School and then graduated from Cardinal O’Hara High School. His brother Doug says their parents gave them a strong Christian upbringing.

His brother Doug also says he has the gift and the compassion for this calling.

The installation mass of Archbishop Hartmayer was a private ceremony because of the coronavirus restrictions. It was held now so he could begin his new assignment without delay. A public celebration will be held in Atlanta later at an appropriate time.