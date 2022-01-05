WNY native to appear on Jeopardy! Thursday night

(WIVB) — A Western New York native will appear on Jeopardy! Thursday night.

Terry Wolfisch Cole grew up here and went to Williamsville East High School. She now lives in Connecticut.

We spoke to her today about her Jeopardy! experience and what it was like to compete on the beloved program.

LOCAL LISTINGS | Click here

“I’m waiting to see tomorrow night if Johnny Gilbert will introduce me. He’s 95 and records from home. In the studio is a woman named Sarah, she’s part of the Clue Crew. ‘And now from West Simsbury, Connecticut, a professional storyteller, Terry Wolfisch Cole,’ it’s thrilling,” Wolfisch Cole said.

You can see Terry compete Thursday on Channel 4 (WIVB) at 7:30 p.m.