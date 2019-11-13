WNY native with cerebral palsy dancing with former Dancing With The Stars pro to raise awareness and money for CP

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A former Dancing With The Stars professional will be in Buffalo to dance with his partner– who has overcome physical struggles to get to a point she’s at with dancing today.

His partner, who is from Western New York originally, has cerebral palsy.

She’s now a college student in Florida and has gone from a wheelchair to ballroom dance shoes.

The two are now joining together to raise awareness and money for CP.

Dancing With The Stars professional Mayo Alanen has a lot of experience showing others how to dance.

He danced with Lisa Rinna on the show eight years ago. It’s not as easy as it looks on TV.

Mayo says just imagine what it was like for his current dance partner, Lauren Walier, who has cerebral palsy.

“For someone with CP it’s like doing it with 100 pounds cinder blocks on your arms and legs,” Alanen said.

Still, Lauren’s dancing has won her countless titles.

But getting to this point took a lot of hard work.

The two met two years ago. Lauren reached out to mayo and he invited her to new york city to learn to dance.

She was in a much different place physically at that time.

“Even walking across the floor without a cane or assistance was almost impossible,” Alanen added.

But Mayo and Lauren continued to dance together and with the help of a symptom recovery model, Lauren’s physical abilities have improved.

“The fact she’s able to accomplish everything she has with a physical limitation is amazing and inspirational,” Alanen said. “I think a lot of families feel hopeless and I think the whole point of this gala is to put a face on this to show families there is another option.”

Now she and mayo will show off just how far she’s come.

They’ll perform their award-winning dance “The Swan” at the Lemon Twist Gala in Buffalo this Saturday for the Make Lemonaide Foundation Lauren founded to benefit others with cerebral palsy.