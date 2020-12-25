WNY officials and residents prepare for winter storm

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– This is the first big winter storm to hit most of Western New York this season.

News 4 spoke with Erie County officials and residents to see how they’re getting ready.

With the region expected to see several inches of snow, people spent today gearing up for the winter weather.

That included county DPW crews and people looking to celebrate Christmas.

Erie County DPW crews have been watching the forecast all week in preparation for the next couple of days.

County DPW Commissioner William Geary Jr. says another challenge is that this storm system is happening on a holiday, where many people are typically out on the road.

He says he’s hopeful more people will be hunkered down inside their homes this year due to COVID-19, but snowplow drivers will still be out 24/7 to make sure the roadways are cleared for any travelers.

People we spoke with say as Western New Yorkers, they’re prepared for this weather, but they still take extra precaution each year to stay safe.