WNY Raptor and Wildlife Care fundraising for new build

WESTERN NEW YORK, (WIVB) — After a difficult year for all of us, WNY Raptor and Wildlife Care needs the community to step up. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shares how you can help it build a new enclosure.

In 2020, WNY Raptor and Wildlife Care helped more than 150 animals. Its’ now working on building a new space, so they can help even more.

“We specialize in birds of prey. So hawks, owls, falcons. They take a lot more time and space to recover,” said Director of WNY Raptor and Wildlife Care, Bernadette Clabeaux.

The expansion will allow them to rehabilitate 30 more animals at a time. But to build, they’re in need of supplies. And Covid-19 has caused a significant increase in the expense of lumber and materials , not too mention the every day costs to care for the animals. “We spend $400 in just food alone per month so it can add up,” said Clabeuax.

And there’s a demand for these rare services. “Because of COVID-19 , people are going outdoors more, hiking at different parks and things like that,” she said. “We got a call the other week that somebody had found an owl caught in fishing line.”

So the group is holding a fundraiser to build these injured animals a new home to get better. The goal is to raise $20,000. Anything given will help it continue its’ mission or rehabbing and getting animals back out into the wild.

For more information or to donate, head here.

