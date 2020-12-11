WNY remembering NYS Trooper being laid to rest

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– Loved ones are remembering a state trooper, who died last weekend.

Trooper Jennifer Czarnecki retired less than 6-weeks ago, after serving 20-years on the force.

Less than one year into her state police career, Trooper Czarnecki helped in the search and recovery efforts in New York City after 9/11.

State police say she retired after becoming ill following her service at Ground Zero.

Calling hours were held December 10 at Watermark Wesleyan Church on Mckinley Parkway in Hamburg.

Watermark Wesleyan is also hosting Trooper Czarnecki’s funeral service at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

State police tell us there is limited seating because of the pandemic.

Trooper Czarnecki is survived by her husband, mother and brother.