WNY residents brace for snowy and windy conditions coming off Lake Erie

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– A brand new retaining wall across from St. Francis High School has held up very well so far and is keeping a lot of waves off of Route 5.

But this is only the beginning of a long night and a long day Saturday of everything old man winter can stir up from an icy cold lake.

There is something about a day like this that draws people to come to see the waves pound the shore on Route 5 in Hamburg.

One wave watcher, Roger Easterbrook said, “A lot wavier than normal. Usually, when I come, it’s like a nice sunny day or whatever but I just still come when it’s raining out and when they had the big storms and I don’t mind at all. It never gets old.”

“I don’t think it’s always been like this. The last couple years have been pretty much you have a seiche going on there too so that’s helping the wave action a little bit,” said another wave watcher Gerry Fenclau.

Under the Peace Bridge, the Bird Island pier is once again submerged by a seiche effect of the wind. Buffalo’s Public Works commissioner Michael Finn says the lake has been 2 to 3 feet higher in the past few years.

So this becomes the new norm in any high wind event. That’s why the city has temporarily closed waterfront parks like Broderick, Ralph Wilson Centennial, and that you’re a basin marina for safety during the storm. If the wind brings down trees this weekend.

“We are asking anyone who sees Tree impacts if it’s an emergency if it’s immediately blocking your house or blocking a road, call 911. If it’s a branch down or something that’s not an immediate hazard, call 311.” Michael Finn, Buffalo Public Works Commissioner

For the next 28 hours, we are under a lake effect snow warning. If you are home and can stay home. It’s easiest and safest to just watch this stuff on tv.

