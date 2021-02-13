WNY residents with comorbidities and underlying health conditions prepare to get COVID-19 vaccine

(WIVB)– Starting February 14, people with comorbidities and underlying conditions in New York State will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

We spoke with two women that plan to schedule an appointment this week.

They tell us that yes they’re excited they can put their name on the list, but they wish it didn’t take this long.

The women say they’re not happy about the state’s priority groups for the vaccine.

They each agree that people with underlying health conditions should have been bumped up higher on the list.

Both women have medical conditions that require them to stay indoors most of the time and say they’ve been ready to get back to a more normal life.

Buffalo resident Lorie Szalkowski said, “It’s been almost 6 months, I haven’t touched one of my grandchildren. You know I sit here in the house all alone. I get my groceries delivered so I don’t have to go out.”

Cassandra Dabek, a resident of Kenmore told us, “What is normal? It’s been such a long time since I’ve been able to go out in the world and do things. So we’re missing out on a lot.”

There is still the issue of supply meeting demand for vaccines across the state.

Officials from Niagara County tell us that residents there won’t be able to sign up for the vaccine until they know from the state how many they’ll receive.

People meeting the new requirements can start scheduling their appointment after 8 am tomorrow.