WNY school districts react to coronavirus, offer tips to prevent spread of virus in schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many school districts throughout Western New York are now on alert because of coronavirus. As of now, districts tell News 4 there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in any schools.

From desks to keyboards, there are many spots throughout a school that are touched by students and staff. With several people now being tested for the coronavirus in Erie County, local school districts aren’t taking any chances.

Several districts sent letters or e-mails to parents with information about the virus and how to help prevent it from spreading. Administrators say they’re following guidelines from local health officials and the CDC.

Buffalo Public School District says parents should check their website, as it will be updated with any new information. Administrators say they’re constantly talking with the Erie County Health Department and the State Department of Health for any updates.

The Lancaster Central School District sent this letter to parents Monday. It says the district is following current practices for handling respiratory illnesses.

The letter goes on to say that the district is “cleaning and disinfecting throughout its schools and buses” and that they “bought more hand sanitizer stations for high traffic areas.”

Many local schools say if a student or staff member is sick, stay home. They’re reminding families to practice good hygiene by washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and by covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

The CDC says schools are not expected to screen students or staff for coronavirus, but they should monitor any student or staff absences especially if it’s because of a common cold.

If local health officials report that there are cases of the coronavirus in the school community, the CDC says the first step for school administrators is to talk with those officials. That will determine if, when, and for how long childcare programs or schools would need to be closed.