WNY Stem Hub offering hands-on coding experience for women at Buff State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– According to the Western New York Stem Hub, just 3% of the 1.4 million computer science jobs in the U.S. are held by women. This week is all about the ladies and getting them excited to enter that field.

The stem hub is offering a hands-on coding experience for girls this week, at Buff State.

There’s a beginners class that is one week only and an advanced class that is two weeks long.

The girls are all between 6th and 12th-grade and many say they’re having fun while opening many doors for their future.

This is the 4th year of the program. 72% of the girls in the course come from urban or high-need communities, many are refugees.