WNY students raise over $285,000 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

(WIVB) — Local students who are raising money for a great cause are being recognized Friday night.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society held its students of the year celebration.

Fifteen teams of local students raised over $285,000 in the fight against cancer.

They did this over seven weeks for a competition to see who could bring in the most money.

Petros Kollidas a freshman at Canisius High School was number one, raising almost $60,000.

“I just wanted to say thank you to my friends, my friends, my family, my brothers, my parents and especially my team for supporting me and helping me get to this goal. It was challenging at times but it was all worth it for the cause and hopefully, funding can end cancer,” said Canisius freshman Petros Kollidas.

News 4’s Dave Greber served as the emcee for this celebration.