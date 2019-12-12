WNY students share love of music as pen pals with 1st graders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students across western New York are connecting through music this holiday season. It’s through a special exchange program with Williamsville East High School.

The gym is alive with the ‘sound of music at Dr. Charles Drew Science Magnet (PS #59A) in Buffalo. Christmas music that is.

“It’s about the holidays, but so much more,” said Phyllis Piazza, the music teacher at PS #59A.

These high schoolers are getting these little ones in the holiday spirit. They’ve never met each other, but they’re friends.

“They have been practically mobbing me every time they come to me for music class. ‘My pen pal is a cello player, my pen pal plays the flute and I’m going to get to meet them when they come here,'” said Piazza.

The 1st and 2nd graders have been pen pals with the musicians in the Williamsville East high school orchestra and they all finally met during a special concert Thursday. It’s through an exchange program, and it’s the second year for Williamsville East.

Phyllis Piazza says this has been more than just sharing letters, but sharing a love for music.

“As much as they can get up close to live music the more the better. The classroom teachers have been saying to me numerous times, this has been so meaningful for them to have a writing experience where its not lets just write a letter to person x or y,” said Piazza.

In addition to a performance, these 1st and 2nd graders are also getting a special treat — stockings with their name on it filled with gifts including school supplies.

“I thought that was it and then they surprised me with mounds of gifts for our students. I’ve really been in tears,” said Piazza.

Williamsville East students also bought toys, hats and scarfs for the kids. But their bond doesn’t end here, as the music conductor says students will continue to write to the little ones again next year.