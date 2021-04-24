WNY students work together to create a wheelchair for a local boy in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of local students decided to give up their weekends to work on a special project to help a child in need.

On Saturday, a young boy named Easton Jordan received a massive gift — a free motorized wheelchair. Student participants from the Western New York STEM Hub and AT&T Open Wheelchair Building Workshops design and create wheelchairs to help better mobility and independence for children who need them.

The executive director of the WNY STEM Hub told News 4 it made her day when they showed Easton his new set of wheels.

“Just seeing him smile and tinker around with that chair trying to learn how to use it, that makes everything we do worth the time, the labor, the effort,” said Executive Director Simone Ragland.

Those students are building Easton a second wheelchair without a motor so he can go to the beach.