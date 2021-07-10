WNYers take a bite out of the Queen City at the Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of people are in Niagara Square this weekend looking to take a bite out of the Queen City. After going virtual last year, the Taste of Buffalo is back.

This is one of the first large festivals to make a return here in the Queen City. The Taste of Buffalo showcases local restaurants and their best dishes for people to try out. And vendors have been busy throughout the day keeping up with the demand.

There were long lines at BW barbecue with people waiting to get a bite of some ribs. And long lines at A Gust of Sun Winery with people looking to try wine slushies.

A few people we caught up with say this is their first time going to an event with large crowds since the pandemic began. There are fewer vendors this year, but overall businesses and people attending the festival are just happy it’s back.

This year’s event features 26 restaurants including some food trucks and wineries. And it’s sponsored by Tops friendly markets.