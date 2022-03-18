HAMBURG, N.Y (WIVB) — Two years after pausing for the pandemic, and in partnership with the Western Chapter of the New York State Horse Council, Equifest is finally back!

The premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering takes place on March 19th and 20th at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg and will horse enthusiasts, owners, trainers, clinicians, riders, and vendors to celebrate the horse industry in New York State.

Typically, over 6,000 have attended this two-day, family-friendly event in the past and the entire event is free of charge for all who attend.

