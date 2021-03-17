Woman accused of running over NY State Trooper with van last June indicted on two counts of assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deyanna Davis, 31, of Buffalo was indicted Wednesday, charging her with two counts of assault in the first degree after allegedly running over a state trooper with her van last June, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

The DA says Davis allegedly drove through a law enforcement blockade on June 1, 2020, around 10 p.m. while a protest was taking place on Bailey Avenue and Decker Street in Buffalo, running over a New York State trooper.

Davis was shot twice in the incident, and spent her first days in custody at ECMC.

Watch Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s full press conference below:

We’re told Trooper Ronald Ensminger was transported to ECMC with a shattered pelvis and a broken leg. He continues to recover and is unable to return to work.

“The defendant is accused of intentionally and recklessly engaging in behavior that caused serious physical injuries to another person by using her vehicle as a dangerous instrument to commit the alleged crime. In addition, the defendant allegedly, under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life, recklessly engaged in conduct, which created a grave risk of death to another person, and thereby caused serious physical injury to another person.” Erie County District Attorney’s Office

Davis faces a maximum of 25 years behind bars, if convicted on all charges.

She will be back in court on March 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. and is out on bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court.