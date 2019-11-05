Woman arrested for impaired driving after car found upside down in Niagara River

NIAGARA, ON (WIVB)–Witnesses reported a vehicle crossing the Niagara River Parkway and flipping upside down in the Niagara River on Monday at 10 p.m.

Niagara Parks Police say the driver was assisted out of the partially submerged vehicle by witnesses and did not sustain any injuries.

The 56-year-old woman from the Niagara region driving the car was arrested and charged by the Niagara Regional Police with driving while impaired and being over the legal limit.

Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $8,000.

Niagara Regional Police, Niagara Parks Police, Niagara Falls Fire Department and Niagara EMS responded to the scene.