Woman blows .19 BAC, drives with kids under 16 in car, arrested for Leandra’s law violation

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Police report the arrest of Jennifer Conway for a Leandra’s law violation.

Troopers stopped Conway Sunday on the 290 in the Town of Tonawanda after observing her speeding.

Authorities say Conway failed a field sobriety test and was driving with five juveniles under the age of 16 in the car.

State Police took her into custody, and she blew a .19 BAC while at NYSP Clarence.

Conway is charged with aggravated DWI and endangering the welfare of a child. Police also cited her for speeding and third-degree unlicensed operation.

She posted $1000 bail and was released after being arraigned in Town of Tonawanda Court.

