Woman charged with hitting police with vehicle arraigned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo woman who police say was driving the car that hit three law enforcement officers during a protest that turned violent on Bailey Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday.

Deyanna Davis, 30, is facing multiple felony charges including aggravated assault on a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

Davis’s mother spoke with the media Wednesday and apologized to the injured Tropper

The mother of Deyanna Davis apologizes to injured Trooper. Her daughter is still at ECMC and was arraigned by Skype on Felony charges ⁦@news4buffalo⁩ pic.twitter.com/uuQJFG8g6g — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) June 3, 2020

Deyanna Davis is a mother of four. She was just arraigned on Felony charges for striking officers with her SUV on Monday night ⁦@news4buffalo⁩ pic.twitter.com/A83ggozZ8h — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) June 3, 2020