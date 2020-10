DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB-TV)– A Depew woman is dead after an early morning fire on Transit Road. It happened around 12:30 at the Transit-Cayuga Village Mobile Home Park.



Crews found 49-year-old Michele Ackley unresponsive in the home. She was rushed to the hospital where she died.



Depew Police say that the fire was caused by a faulty clothes dryer. Depew fire officials say foul play is not suspected.