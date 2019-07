DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB)– The driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Darien could face up to 14-years in prison.

A jury found Jennifer Serrano guilty on several charges including vehicular manslaughter and DWI.

Investigators say she was driving near Darien Lake last year when she hit and killed Connor Lynsyker.

Deputies say she was arrested for DWI and released on bail that same day.

She’s scheduled to be sentenced in August.