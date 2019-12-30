Woman hit by car in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– A woman is in the hospital Sunday after police say she was hit by a car in Niagara Falls.



Officers say a 49-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape on Niagara Street just before 5 p.m. when he hit a woman crossing in front of a parked car.



Police say the 37-year-old woman was thrown from the hood of the SUV into another parked car. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.



The driver is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

His name has not been released.