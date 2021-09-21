Woman hospitalized after pickup truck hits Amish Buggy

JAVA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A woman in the Town of Java suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries Monday when her Amish Buggy was struck by a pickup truck on Chaffee Road, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say a man driving a Ford F350 was coming over a small hill in the road and had the rising sun in his eyes when he struck the buggy, which was also in the eastbound lane.

The woman operating the horse-drawn carriage was the only occupant. She was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured. Police say no charges were filed following their investigation at the scene.