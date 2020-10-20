Woman suffers serious injuries after Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the first block of Wood Avenue.

Police say a woman was shot around 2 p.m. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries. Police have not released any other information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

LATEST: