A 56- year-old woman died after crashing her car into a pond in Chautauqua county.



According to Sheriff’s Deputies, it happened on Hoag Road in the Town of Harmony around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.



Police say the car was completely in the water when they arrived. The Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team found the woman inside.



Her name has not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation.