Woman sexually assaulted by a Niagara County man speaks out after he’s sentenced to probation

by: News 4 Staff

(WIVB) — A woman raped by a Niagara County man is speaking out after a judge sentenced him without jail time.

Earlier this week, 20-year-old Christopher Belter received a sentence of eight years on probation.

Judge Matthew Murphy decided against the maximum sentence of eight years in prison. Belter sexually assaulted four girls when he was a teenager, during parties at his parents’ house in Lewiston in 2017 and 2018.

One of the victims spoke out about what the sentence meant to her.

“It was as if I was being victimized all over again,” she told CBS News. “No, I was sick to my stomach, shaking with anger and disgust.”

Belter’s attorneys told the court he’s “Tremendously remorseful for what he’s done.”

