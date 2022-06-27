BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg woman is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on Delaware Avenue Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m.

Buffalo Police said a 49-year-old female, whose name was not given, lost control of her motorcycle and struck a curb and then a tree. She was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she is in critical condition with multiple injuries.

Police said there was a male passenger on the motorcycle, but he was not injured at the time of the crash.

Buffalo Police Investigators said the driver was traveling south on Delaware Avenue between West Ferry and Highland Avenue at the time of the crash.