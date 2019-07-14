Woman takes down light pole with her SUV

A North Tonawanda woman is behind bars after crashing her SUV into a light pole Sunday morning.

Police say 35- year-old Natasha Colbert sent the pole flying 60 feet down the the intersection of Young Street on the Twin City highway , knocking down three mile marks and two street signs.

She told officers she hit the pole “to avoid hitting a skunk“.

Authorities found a bottle of vodka along with a plastic cup with ice.

Colbert was charged with DWI, operating a vehicle over .08, open alcohol in a motor vehicle and other charges.