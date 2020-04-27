Woman was tested for COVID-19 antibodies; still no results one week later, she says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that 7,500 New Yorkers have now been tested for COVID-19 antibodies. That’s up from the initial survey of 3,000 people. The survey is designed to tell state officials what percentage of the population has contracted the coronavirus, and now has the antibodies.

Kristin Cangialosi, a Western New York resident, was in that group of 3,000. She was tested last Monday at the Alberta Dr. Wegmans in Amherst. She’s still waiting for her results, she said.

“I thought about it and I decided to just swing by Wegmans to see how bad the line was,” Cangialosi said. “It wasn’t that bad.”

So she waiting in that line for about an hour and 40 minutes.

“They said that they would be calling in three days,” said said. “So I said, ‘Oh okay, does that mean Thursday?’ She said, ‘Yes, Thursday. If not Thursday, definitely Friday.'”

State officials also confirmed to News 4 last week that results would be provided within 2-3 days after testing. But as of Monday morning, Cangialosi still hadn’t received that phone call. She says she even sent the state an email, and hasn’t gotten a response.

“Are they not telling people because if they do have the antibodies they don’t want everybody to feel that they can just go out and do whatever they want?” she wondered. “Or is it just that they’re so inundated, they can’t reach out?”

State officials indicate it’s the latter.

“Results are being provided by text and call,” said a New York State Department of Health spokesperson. “The majority of people have been contacted. We are continuing to work through the lists to return results.”

Cuomo said that statewide, 14.9 percent of the 7,500 people tested have the antibodies. In just Western New York, 7.1 percent of those who participated in the survey have tested positive.

