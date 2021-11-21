Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company celebrates its ninth anniversary

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company gave free chowder to all customers Saturday in celebration of their ninth anniversary.

Their Wilson location featured special beers like their seasonal winter ale Stiff Mitten.

“We have a spiced winter ale called the Stiff Mitten and we release that every year it’s a clover holiday beer, people love it so we decided to do a cask. It’s casked with innards of a health bar, so toffee, clove, cinnamon, fig and super tasty,” said Kristianna Covatti and Savannah Reimer.

On Wednesday the bar is having a Thanksgiving special featuring a DJ, cocktail and food specials all from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.