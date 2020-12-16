Woodlawn Ave. fire damages four homes, leaves firefighter with non-life-threatening injuries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Fire says a vacant residence in the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue went up in flames this morning.

The city tells us a call of a two-alarm fire came in before 11 a.m. for an empty residential structure at 517 Woodlawn Avenue.

Buffalo Fire says one firefighter sustained non-life threatening injuries.

We’re told the fire damage at 517 Woodlawn total $100,000 and the cause is not known.

Fire officials say three nearby homes were damaged as a result of the fire. Damages of the three homes total $225,000 in damages.

The Red Cross is assisting 11 adults.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss