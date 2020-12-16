Woodlawn Ave. fire damages four homes, leaves firefighter with non-life-threatening injuries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Fire says a vacant residence in the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue went up in flames this morning.

The city tells us a call of a two-alarm fire came in before 11 a.m. for an empty residential structure at 517 Woodlawn Avenue.

Buffalo Fire says one firefighter sustained non-life threatening injuries.

We’re told the fire damage at 517 Woodlawn total $100,000 and the cause is not known.

Fire officials say three nearby homes were damaged as a result of the fire. Damages of the three homes total $225,000 in damages.

The Red Cross is assisting 11 adults.