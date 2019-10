BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB)–The State Parks and Recreation Department is looking for private sector businesses to provide services at Woodlawn Beach.

Woodlawn Beach, managed by the Town of Hamburg for the past ten years, is seeking partners to provide programming and food and beverage opportunities throughout the park, including the existing special event space.

Those interested can get the request for proposal by emailing concessions@parks.ny.gov or downloading documents from www.nyscr.ny.gov.