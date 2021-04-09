Workshop to help struggling WNY restaurants apply for aid scheduled for April 19

Courtesy: Congressman Brian Higgins’ office | Jay Pasquarella (Lucia’s on the Lake), Joe Jerge (Mulberry Italian Ristorante), Congressman Higgins, Dennis DiPaolo (Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant), Sue McCartney (Small Business Development Center at SUNY Buffalo State), Lynn Oswald (Niagara County Community College Small Business Development Center) and Ilio DiPaolo (Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins announced Friday federal relief dollars are on the way to help struggling Western New York restaurants.

The aid is coming from the American Rescue Plan’s $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization fund for restaurants hit hard by the pandemic.

Higgins says a workshop through the Small Business Development Centers in Western New York will be held on April 19 to guide local restaurants through the application process.

WNY restaurants can register for the workshop by clicking here.

Restaurants interested in the program can also contact the SBDC for help building a strong application. Those in Erie County find contact information here and those in Niagara County can find information here.

Congressman Higgins met with local eatery owners to discuss the plan.

“The restaurant industry has been devastated by the pandemic and has yet to recover,” said Higgins.

“The survival of restaurants will be critical to post-pandemic employment growth, economic recovery and community revival. We are working to see these critical federal resources are made available to help local establishments come back even stronger.”