World War II veteran named to State Veterans’ Hall of Fame

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– A World War II veteran has a new honor for his service, membership in the State Veterans’ Hall of Fame.

Anthony Santoro of Lockport received the honor this afternoon. He served as an Army Private First-Class in Germany.

While there, he was severely injured in an attack on a tank he was patrolling.

For that, he earned the Purple Heart.

Decades later, Santoro is now part of an elite group only dozens of veterans join each year.

Santoro says, “I didn’t save anybody. I didn’t throw myself in front of the general and catch a bullet that was meant for the enemy. I just did my job.”