World War II veteran receives full honors burial in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The U.S. Coast Guard held a full honors military burial for a World War Two service member from Lackawanna Saturday. The service was held at the holy cross cemetery.



Lt. Thomas Crotty was taken as a prisoner of war during World War Two.

His remains were recently identified by the Defense POW Accounting Agency.

Crotty’s nephew Patrick Crotty, says his family has worked to bring him home for the last 77 years.

“We are tremendously happy to have this happen. It leads us back to our home, to our family, to our parents and I just think every minute of this how proud they would be that their brother and son is back home.”

Lt. Crotty was the only coast guardsman to serve in the defense of the Philippines.