Wyoming County calling on public for protective gear

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Wyoming County Emergency Operations Center is putting out a call to the public for personal protective equipment.

Officials are asking residents and businesses to donate respirators, N-95 masks, gowns, goggles and suits with liquid splash protection for healthcare workers at Wyoming County Community Health Systems.

“Additional personal protective equipment is urgently needed. There is a supply on hand to care for patients and residents in all settings, however, regular vendors are back-ordered as New York State and the United States responds to COVID-19. A request was made through New York State weeks ago, that has gone unfulfilled. We must take action together and today as a community to meet the needs of Wyoming County residents,” Wyoming County Emergency Manager Brian Meyers said in a statement.

If you have a supply of the needed items please email OEM@wyomingco.net, or call the Health Department at 786-8890 to make arrangements for drop off, or pick up.